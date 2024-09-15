Sabana Industrial REIT Advances Towards EGM

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT (SG:M1GU) has released an update.

Sabana Industrial REIT is actively progressing towards an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), post-receiving a requisition letter from unitholders owning over 10% stake, demanding consideration of specific resolutions. The REIT management is closely collaborating with the Trustee to gauge their stance on the amended resolutions proposed by the unitholders, which are crucial for directing the Trustee’s actions. This engagement ensures that if the resolutions are passed, they will be actionable and align with the Trustee’s capacity to implement them.

