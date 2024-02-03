SAB Biotherapeutics Names Samuel J. Reich as CEO

SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Samuel J. Reich, aged 49, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., while continuing his role as the Executive Chairman of the Board. Eddie J. Sullivan remains President and a Board member, reporting to the Board and leading operational, research, and development functions. Reich has an extensive background in biotech leadership, including founding Biscayne Neurotherapeutics and holding executive positions at OPKO Health and Acuity Pharmaceuticals. He is an accomplished academic and inventor, holding numerous patents, and has a B.A. from Clark University. No familial ties exist between Reich and other company executives or directors.

