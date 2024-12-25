SAAF Holdings Cancels Stock Acquisition Rights

ITbook Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:1447) has released an update.

SAAF Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition and cancellation of its fourth series of stock acquisition rights, initially issued in 2022 for investment in core businesses. Due to the company’s share price remaining below the exercise price, these rights have not been exercised, leading to their cancellation. The financial impact is expected to be minor, with alternative funding sourced through internal funds and bank loans.

