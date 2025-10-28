Saab Secures $46 Million U.S. Army Contract for Giraffe 1X Radars

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Saab AB ( ($SE:SAAB.B) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Saab has secured a $46 million contract from the U.S. Army to supply Giraffe 1X radars, emphasizing the increasing demand for advanced radar technology to bolster air defense and counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities globally. The Giraffe 1X offers a compact, mobile design with real-time air surveillance, providing the U.S. Army and its partners with a significant operational advantage in addressing emerging threats.

More about Saab AB

Saab is a leading defence and security company headquartered in Sweden, with a mission to enhance safety for nations and societies. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and maintaining advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors, and underwater systems. Saab employs 26,000 people worldwide and is integral to the domestic defence capabilities of several countries.

