Saab Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Upward Growth Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Saab AB ( ($SE:SAAB.B) ).

Saab AB reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, showcasing significant growth in sales and profitability. The company saw a 32% organic sales growth, with a notable 73% increase in the Dynamics sector. Despite a negative operational cash flow due to capacity investments, Saab’s net income rose by 53%, and the company improved its net liquidity position. The outlook for 2025 has been revised upwards, with expectations of organic sales growth between 16-20% and continued EBIT growth.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:SAAB.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK225.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Saab AB stock, see the SE:SAAB.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Saab AB

Saab is a leading defence and security company headquartered in Sweden, dedicated to enhancing national safety through advanced technological systems. With a workforce of 25,000, Saab designs, manufactures, and maintains systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors, and underwater systems, serving as a crucial part of the domestic defence capabilities for several nations.

Average Trading Volume: 3,115,558

Current Market Cap: SEK259.5B

See more insights into SAAB.B stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue