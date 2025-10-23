Saab Proposes Revisions to Long-term Incentive Program 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Saab AB ( ($SE:SAAB.B) ).

Saab AB’s Board of Directors has proposed revisions to its Long-term Incentive Program 2026, aiming to enhance its ability to attract and retain senior leaders by offering competitive remuneration aligned with market standards. The changes, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting 2026, include adjustments to the Performance Share Plan and Special Projects Incentive, increasing the number of participants and aligning executive interests with shareholder value, which could positively impact Saab’s operational effectiveness and stakeholder alignment.

More about Saab AB

Saab AB is a company operating in the defense and security industry, providing a range of products and services including advanced technology solutions for military defense and civil security. The company focuses on developing innovative systems and solutions to enhance defense capabilities and ensure security.

