Sa Sa International Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited (HK:0178) has released an update.

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during the Annual General Meeting held on August 22, 2024, including the re-election of directors, dividend declarations, and the issuance of new shares and buybacks. This unanimous approval by shareholders reflects solid support for the company’s current management and future plans. Notably, the proposed final dividend is 5.0 HK cents per share, and PricewaterhouseCoopers has been re-appointed as the company’s auditor.

