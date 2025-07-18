Sa Sa International Holdings Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0178) ) has issued an announcement.

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 21, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the meeting will address granting a general mandate to the directors to allot and deal with additional company shares, which could impact the company’s market operations and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0178) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.87 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sa Sa International Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0178 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sa Sa International Holdings Limited

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the beauty and cosmetics industry. It focuses on the retail and wholesale of a wide range of skincare, fragrance, and cosmetic products, catering to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,371,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.83B

For detailed information about 0178 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue