S2 Resources Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

S2 Resources ( (AU:S2R) ) has issued an update.

S2 Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,527,778 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of August 7, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to impact the company’s market presence by potentially increasing liquidity and investor interest in its securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:S2R) stock is a Hold with a A$0.10 price target.

More about S2 Resources

S2 Resources Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the discovery and extraction of valuable minerals, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic resource management.

Average Trading Volume: 859,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.5M



