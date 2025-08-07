S2 Resources Issues Unquoted Options as Part of Strategic Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from S2 Resources ( (AU:S2R) ) is now available.

S2 Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 8,000,000 unquoted options set to expire on July 1, 2029, with an exercise price of $0.097. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:S2R) stock is a Hold with a A$0.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S2 Resources stock, see the AU:S2R Stock Forecast page.

More about S2 Resources

Average Trading Volume: 859,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.5M

