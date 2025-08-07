S2 Resources Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from S2 Resources ( (AU:S2R) ).

S2 Resources Ltd announced the issuance of 763,888 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on July 7, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.11. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:S2R) stock is a Hold with a A$0.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S2 Resources stock, see the AU:S2R Stock Forecast page.

More about S2 Resources

Average Trading Volume: 859,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.5M

For an in-depth examination of S2R stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

