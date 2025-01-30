S2 Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from S2 Resources Ltd. ( (AU:S2R) ).

S2 Resources Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, where Mark Bennett has acquired 275,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares through on-market purchases, valued at $20,725. This acquisition increases the indirect holding by Elizabeth Catherine Bennett and Revedor Pty Ltd, impacting the director’s interest in the company’s securities.

More about S2 Resources Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -1.43%

Average Trading Volume: 217,119

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.61M

