S2 Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Invest with Confidence:
- Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.
- Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.
The latest announcement is out from S2 Resources Ltd. ( (AU:S2R) ).
S2 Resources Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, where Mark Bennett has acquired 275,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares through on-market purchases, valued at $20,725. This acquisition increases the indirect holding by Elizabeth Catherine Bennett and Revedor Pty Ltd, impacting the director’s interest in the company’s securities.
More about S2 Resources Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: -1.43%
Average Trading Volume: 217,119
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$32.61M
See more data about S2R stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.