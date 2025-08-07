S2 Resources Completes Second Tranche of Share Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from S2 Resources ( (AU:S2R) ).

S2 Resources Limited has completed the issuance of the second tranche of fully paid ordinary shares, raising $110,000 before costs. This move, approved by shareholders, is part of a placement strategy announced in June 2025, aimed at supporting the company’s financial stability and operational growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:S2R) stock is a Hold with a A$0.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S2 Resources stock, see the AU:S2R Stock Forecast page.

More about S2 Resources

S2 Resources Limited is a company operating in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code S2R and is involved in the issuance of shares to raise capital for its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 859,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.5M

