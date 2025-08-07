S2 Resources Announces Change in Director’s Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from S2 Resources ( (AU:S2R) ) is now available.

S2 Resources Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Mark Bennett. The announcement details the acquisition of additional securities, including fully paid ordinary shares and options, as part of a Tranche 2 Placement and incentive options issuance. This change reflects an increase in the director’s direct and indirect holdings, which could potentially impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:S2R) stock is a Hold with a A$0.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S2 Resources stock, see the AU:S2R Stock Forecast page.

More about S2 Resources

Average Trading Volume: 859,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.5M

See more data about S2R stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue