S.F. Holding Adjusts 2025 A-Share Repurchase Plan

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ) just unveiled an announcement.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. announced adjustments to its 2025 First A-Share Repurchase Plan, reflecting its confidence in future development and intrinsic value. The company has increased the total repurchase amount to a range of RMB1.5 billion to RMB3 billion and extended the repurchase period to October 29, 2026. These changes comply with relevant regulations and are not expected to impact the company’s business operations, financial position, or shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6936) stock is a Buy with a HK$48.00 price target.

More about S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the logistics and transportation industry. The company focuses on providing comprehensive logistics services, including express delivery and supply chain solutions, with a strong market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 4,083,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$214.2B

