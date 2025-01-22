Ryobi Receives Shareholder Proposal on Surplus and Price Adequacy

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Ryobi ( (JP:5851) ) has shared an update.

Ryobi Limited has received a shareholder proposal concerning surplus appropriation and amending the Articles of Incorporation to establish a study committee on price adequacy for Japanese businesses. The company’s Board of Directors is reviewing the proposal and will share their opinion once a decision is made.

More about Ryobi

Ryobi Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing a variety of industrial and consumer products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is involved in the Japanese market.

YTD Price Performance: -11.12%

Average Trading Volume: 311

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $467.6M

