Ryobi Limited Revises 2024 Financial Forecast Downward

Ryobi (JP:5851) has released an update.

Ryobi Limited has revised its full-year financial forecast for 2024, anticipating lower net sales and profits due to reduced production volumes, particularly in China, despite recovery efforts in other regions. The company has adjusted its forecasts, reducing expected net sales to ¥292,000 million and net income to ¥7,000 million. Efforts are underway to mitigate these impacts through cost reduction measures.

