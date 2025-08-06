Ryobi Limited Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ryobi ( (JP:5851) ) has shared an announcement.

Ryobi Limited reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a 6.3% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company experienced a decline in ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent by 8.9% and 7.2% respectively. The company also announced a dividend increase, reflecting a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, with expected improvements in operating and net income.

More about Ryobi

Ryobi Limited is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. The company is known for producing a range of products, including power tools and die castings, with a focus on innovation and quality to meet market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 103,740

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen75.26B

