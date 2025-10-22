Ryobi Limited Announces Secondary Offering Pricing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ryobi ( (JP:5851) ) just unveiled an update.

Ryobi Limited has announced the determination of the offer price for a secondary offering of its common stock, set at 2,638 yen per share, with a total offer price of 5,248,828,600 yen. This move is part of a strategic decision by the Board of Directors to enhance the company’s capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5851) stock is a Buy with a Yen2813.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryobi stock, see the JP:5851 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ryobi

Ryobi Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing a range of products including power tools and outdoor equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovation and quality in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 150,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen91.77B

