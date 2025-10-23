Ryder System Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ryder System ( (R) ) has provided an update.

Ryder System, Inc. reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 2% increase in GAAP EPS from continuing operations and a 4% rise in comparable EPS, driven by higher contractual earnings and share repurchases. The company maintained total revenue at $3.2 billion, with a slight increase in operating revenue due to growth in its Supply Chain Solutions and Fleet Management Solutions segments. Despite challenges in the freight market, Ryder’s strategic initiatives and strong customer relationships have enabled consistent earnings growth and a 17% adjusted return on equity, positioning the company well for continued success in 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (R) stock is a Buy with a $225.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryder System stock, see the R Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on R Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, R is a Outperform.

Ryder System’s strong financial performance, positive earnings call, and technical indicators contribute to a favorable stock score. The company’s strategic initiatives and improved cash flow outlook are significant strengths, while high leverage and market challenges in the freight and used vehicle segments are notable risks.

More about Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates in the transportation and logistics industry, providing services such as fleet management, supply chain solutions, and dedicated transportation. The company focuses on contractual earnings growth through strategic initiatives, including lease pricing, maintenance cost-saving measures, and acquisition synergies.

Average Trading Volume: 317,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.55B

