Ryanair Executes Share Buy-Back in Late October 2025

Ryanair Holdings ( (RYAAY) ) has issued an announcement.

Ryanair Holdings plc announced that between October 20 and October 24, 2025, it repurchased and canceled a total of 11,568 ordinary shares and 464,470 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move is aligned with the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on RYAAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAAY is a Outperform.

Ryanair’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, which highlight significant profit growth and effective cost management. While technical analysis suggests some bearish momentum, the company’s solid financial foundation and strategic positioning mitigate these concerns.

More about Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings plc is a prominent player in the airline industry, primarily offering low-cost air travel services across Europe. The company is known for its extensive network of routes and competitive pricing strategy, catering to budget-conscious travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 970,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.59B

