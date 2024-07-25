Ryanair Clinches Legal Win Over eDreams in Germany

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has reported a legal victory over the Spanish online travel agency (OTA) eDreams in Germany, with the Berlin Regional Court ruling against eDreams’ excessive service fees and misleading ‘Flexfare’ offering. The court also granted Ryanair an injunction against eDreams Prime’s terms and conditions, exposing false advertising claims. This follows a recent win in the Delaware Court against Booking.com for illegal website scraping and consumer overcharging, with Ryanair urging eDreams to join its ‘Approved OTA’ program to prevent further overcharging scams.

