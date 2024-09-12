Ryanair Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings PLC has announced the buy-back and cancellation of 231,639 ordinary shares and 273,205 Ordinary Shares underlying American Depositary Shares, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program initiated on 27 August 2024. The shares were acquired at volume-weighted average prices of €15.7737 and US$22.5234, respectively. This move is in line with the company’s efforts to return value to shareholders.

