RWC Asset Management Adjusts Royal Mail Stake

Royal Mail (GB:IDS) has released an update.

RWC Asset Management LLP has altered its stake in International Distribution Services PLC, with a change in voting rights crossing the notification threshold on September 5, 2024. The firm now holds 4.94% of the voting rights, amounting to 47,341,718 shares, a slight decrease from the previous notification of 5.01%. The notification was completed and relayed to the issuer on September 6, 2024, from London.

