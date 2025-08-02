Rushil Decor Reappoints Independent Director for Second Term

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Rushil Decor Ltd. ( (IN:RUSHIL) ) is now available.

Rushil Decor Limited has announced the reappointment of Mr. Hiren S. Mahadevia as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term of five years, starting from August 9, 2025. This decision, approved by the Board of Directors and pending shareholder approval, underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining experienced leadership. Mr. Mahadevia brings over 35 years of expertise in finance and legal management, which is expected to continue benefiting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Rushil Decor Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 87,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 7.08B INR

Learn more about RUSHIL stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

