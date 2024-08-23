Rush Rare Metals Advances on Dual Projects

Rush Rare Metals Corp (TSE:RSH) has released an update.

Rush Rare Metals Corp. has announced the successful additional financing of its partner Myriad Uranium Corp. for the Copper Mountain project in Wyoming, with expectations to fund a significant drilling program. Additionally, Rush has clarified its property option agreement with Myriad and is planning to advance exploration with a new geologist at its Boxi Property in Quebec, which is rich in Niobium and Rare Earth Elements.

