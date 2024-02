Rush Enterprises A (RUSHA) has released an update.

The Company has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock, payable on March 18, 2024, to shareholders recorded by February 27, 2024. This financial move signals a reward for investors and reflects the company’s commitment to sharing its success with its stockholders.

