RUSAL Faces Shareholder Call for Dividend Discussion at Extraordinary Meeting

The latest update is out from United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ).

United Company RUSAL has announced that it received a requisition letter from SUAL Partners, a substantial shareholder, requesting an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss the distribution of dividends based on the company’s performance for the first nine months of 2025. The board of directors is set to meet on October 29, 2025, to consider the requisition and again on November 6, 2025, to deliberate on matters related to the EGM, including dividend recommendations. This development could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder relations.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. The company operates in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of aluminum and related products. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has a significant market presence.

