Runhua Living Service Group Expands Property Management Services Beyond Shandong

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2455) ) has issued an update.

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited has announced significant progress in expanding its property management services beyond Shandong Province, with notable growth in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Jiangsu Province. The company has secured contracts with key institutions, including hospitals and educational establishments, and continues to focus on strategic expansion into regions like the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Pearl River Delta, aiming to diversify its service offerings.

More about Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in property management services. The company focuses on expanding its services beyond Shandong Province into diverse segments, including hospital property management and other areas such as public transportation and schools.

Average Trading Volume: 422,201

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$200.2M

