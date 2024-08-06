Rumble Resources Eyes Near-Term Gold Production

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited is gearing up for potential near-term gold production, as highlighted in their corporate presentations and anticipated discussions at key mining industry events. The company has recently completed drilling at the Western Queen project, with an emphasis on exploring multi-commodity opportunities, while adhering to legal disclaimers and competency statements regarding their market announcements.

