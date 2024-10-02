Rumble Resources Director’s Stake Alters

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited Director Mr. Peter Venn has experienced a change in his interest in the company, with the expiry of 750,000 unlisted options. Post the change, he indirectly retains 1,500,000 unlisted options set to expire in December 2028 and holds 2,000,000 ordinary shares through the Venn Family Trust. The change occurred due to the options reaching their expiration date without being exercised.

