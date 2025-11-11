Rumble Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Rumble Inc ( (RUM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rumble Inc presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Rumble Inc. is a video-sharing platform and cloud services provider known for its commitment to a free and open internet, operating primarily in the digital media and technology sector. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Rumble Inc. highlighted a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous year, alongside a notable improvement in net loss figures. Key financial metrics revealed a revenue of $24.8 million, a 1% decrease from the same quarter in 2024, and a net loss of $16.3 million, significantly improved from a $31.5 million loss in the previous year. The company also reported a 7% increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) to $0.45, despite a decline in Monthly Active Users (MAUs) to 47 million. Rumble’s strategic initiatives included partnerships with Cumulus Media and Perplexity AI, aiming to expand distribution and enhance content discoverability. Looking ahead, Rumble Inc. remains focused on leveraging its strong liquidity position and strategic partnerships to drive growth and improve monetization opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue