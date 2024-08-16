Ruisen Life Service Upcoming Board Meeting

Yincheng Life Service Co., Ltd. (HK:1922) has released an update.

Ruisen Life Service Co, Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of 2024. During this meeting, the board will also consider the potential declaration of an interim dividend. The board’s composition, including executive and non-executive directors, has been confirmed ahead of the meeting.

