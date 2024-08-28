Ruisen Life Service Shares Trading Suspended

Yincheng Life Service Co., Ltd. (HK:1922) has released an update.

Trading of Ruisen Life Service Co, Limited shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited was suspended at 9:04 a.m. on August 28, 2024, as the company prepares to release an announcement regarding undisclosed insider information. The suspension was initiated by the company’s request, signifying a potentially impactful development for shareholders and investors. The board, led by Chairman XIE Chenguang, is managing the process.

