Rubix Resources Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Rubix Resources Limited ( (AU:RB6) ) has issued an announcement.

Rubix Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The company encourages shareholders to submit proxy forms and questions in advance to facilitate a well-prepared meeting. This approach aims to enhance communication with stakeholders and ensure efficient meeting proceedings.

More about Rubix Resources Limited

Rubix Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX: RB6 and is based in Perth, Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 171,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

