RSWM Limited to Transfer Unclaimed Equity Shares to IEPF

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

RSWM Ltd ( (IN:RSWM) ) has shared an announcement.

RSWM Limited announced the proposed transfer of equity shares, for which dividends have not been claimed for seven consecutive years, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority. This move is in compliance with Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, and relevant SEBI regulations, ensuring adherence to statutory requirements and potentially impacting shareholders with unclaimed dividends.

More about RSWM Ltd

RSWM Limited, part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, operates in the textile industry, focusing on spinning and weaving. The company is known for producing high-quality yarns and fabrics, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,906

Current Market Cap: 8.42B INR

For an in-depth examination of RSWM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue