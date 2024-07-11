RSA Insurance Group’s Tender Offer Attracts Strong Shareholder Support

RSA Insurance Group (GB:RSAB) has released an update.

RSA Insurance Group Limited has reported significant shareholder engagement in its recent tender offer, with over 67% of the outstanding Preference Shares being validly tendered for purchase by the closing date. Additionally, almost 70% of the shares have been instructed for voting, with a staggering 98.4% in favor of the proposed Cancellation Resolution. Shareholders have until the Proxy Deadline on 16 July 2024 to submit their Voting Only Instructions for the upcoming General Meeting.

