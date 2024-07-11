RS Group PLC Reports Steady Q1 Growth

RS Group PLC (GB:RS1) has released an update.

RS Group PLC reported a 3% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, despite a like-for-like sales decline due to challenging market conditions. The company has seen a slowing pace in revenue decrease across all regions and is focusing on cost savings, acquisitions integration, and operational improvements. Looking ahead, RS Group is confident in its strategic plan to foster sustainable growth and will share further details at an Investor Event in September.

