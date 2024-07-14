RPMGlobal Completes On-Market Share Buy-Back

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd has announced the cancellation of 19,147 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back that took place on July 12, 2024. This strategic move by the global mining technology firm reflects its ongoing capital management efforts. The announcement was made public on July 14, 2024, ensuring shareholders are kept informed about changes in the company’s issued capital.

