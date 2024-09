RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. has announced the resignation of Guy Nicholls, who served as the company’s Executive Director and CEO. Nicholls feels proud of his achievements during his two-year tenure and believes it’s the right time for a new direction. In the interim, co-founder Clive Finkelstein will take over the CEO duties.

