Royalties Inc. Posts Strong Growth in Q2 Earnings

Xtierra (TSE:RI) has released an update.

Royalties Inc. has shown a promising Q2 with a 21% increase in music royalties income and a 29% rise in overall dividend and royalty income, alongside a substantial decrease of 14% in total expenses compared to the previous year. The company is actively working on monetizing its Bilbao property and is awaiting a court judgment regarding its lawsuit against Capstone Copper Corp’s subsidiary for unpaid royalties.

