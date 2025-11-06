Royal Vopak NV Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Royal Vopak NV ( (VOPKY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Royal Vopak NV presented to its investors.

Royal Vopak NV, headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, is a global leader in storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products such as energy, chemicals, and edible oils, supporting global supply and demand through its extensive network of terminals.

In its latest earnings report, Royal Vopak NV announced a robust financial performance for the first three quarters of 2025, with a notable 30% increase in net profit to EUR 407 million and a 37% rise in earnings per share. The company also confirmed its full-year outlook, driven by its resilient portfolio performance despite negative currency impacts.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a 1% year-on-year increase in proportional EBITDA to EUR 902 million, a 4% rise in proportional operating free cash flow per share to EUR 5.56, and stable revenues supported by strong demand and high occupancy rates. Strategic investments were made in expanding throughput capacity in Canada, industrial capacity in China, and LNG regasification in Colombia, among others.

Strategic developments include a joint venture in Oman for energy storage, expansion projects in India and China, and a focus on sustainable infrastructure in the Netherlands. The company is committed to investing EUR 4 billion by 2030 in gas, industrial, and energy transition infrastructure, with EUR 1.9 billion already committed.

Looking ahead, Royal Vopak NV remains focused on executing its strategic growth projects and maintaining its strong performance amidst macroeconomic uncertainties. The company aims to continue leveraging its diversified portfolio to support evolving supply chains and secure supply for its customers.

