Royal Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Royal Holdings Co ( (JP:8179) ) has shared an update.

Royal Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a year-on-year increase in net sales by 8.5% for the first half of 2025, reaching ¥78,805 million. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit by 7.2% and a significant drop in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 33.1%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability despite sales growth. The equity-to-asset ratio also decreased slightly, indicating a shift in financial stability. The company maintains its forecast for the full year, expecting a 9.5% increase in net sales but a decrease in profit attributable to owners by 18.2%, suggesting ongoing financial pressures.

More about Royal Holdings Co

Royal Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on restaurant management and food services. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges and is recognized for its diverse offerings in the food and beverage sector.

Average Trading Volume: 239,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen130.7B

For a thorough assessment of 8179 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue