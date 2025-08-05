Royal Holdings Co. Restructures Leadership Post TABISUL Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Royal Holdings Co ( (JP:8179) ) just unveiled an update.

Royal Holdings Co., Ltd. announced changes in the duties and responsibilities of its executive officers following the acquisition of TABISUL INC. as a wholly-owned subsidiary. These changes, effective August 5, 2025, include new roles for Kenji Ohsaka and Akitsugu Tominaga, reflecting the company’s strategic move to integrate TABISUL INC. and optimize its management structure, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market positioning.

Royal Holdings Co

Royal Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the diversified holdings industry, focusing on acquiring and managing subsidiaries across various sectors. The company is known for its strategic acquisitions and management of subsidiary companies to enhance its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 239,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen130.7B

