Royal Holdings Acquires TABISUL to Expand Strategic Business

An announcement from Royal Holdings Co ( (JP:8179) ) is now available.

Royal Holdings Co., Ltd. has acquired all shares of TABISUL Co., Ltd., making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. This acquisition aligns with Royal Holdings’ Management Vision 2035 and Medium-Term Management Plan 2025–2027, as it seeks to expand its customer base and promote value creation with local communities. TABISUL operates a snack subscription delivery service for nursing homes and after-school children, supporting the company’s goal to grow businesses not dependent on the flow of people and empower essential workers.

More about Royal Holdings Co

Royal Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food and hospitality industry, focusing on value creation in collaboration with local communities. The company aims to expand its food product sales business as part of its strategic growth plan.

Average Trading Volume: 239,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen130.7B

