Rox Resources Issues New Shares

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 175,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of vested equity incentives. The shares were issued in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, with no disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, and there is no ‘excluded information’ required to be disclosed. The notice was authorized by the company’s board and is part of Rox Resources’ ongoing efforts to develop gold assets in Western Australia.

