Rovi Reports Q3 2024 Treasury Stock Trades

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi reports on its third-quarter 2024 treasury stock operations under a liquidity contract with Bestinver SV, S.A., detailing trades involving over 231,000 shares purchased at an average price of 80.01 euros and over 235,000 shares sold at an average of 79.88 euros, resulting in a final securities account balance of 6,000 shares and a cash account balance of 523,209.85 euros.

