Rover Group Stockholders Approve Merger with Biscuit Entities

Rover Group (ROVR) has released an update.

Rover Group, Inc. stockholders overwhelmingly approved a merger with Biscuit Parent, LLC and Biscuit Merger Sub, LLC during a special meeting, with a substantial majority voting in favor. This approval paves the way for the anticipated completion of the merger on February 27, 2024. The meeting, which saw more than 80% of the voting power represented, underscores the stockholders’ support for the strategic move, highlighting a significant step in the company’s evolution.

