Rotork plc Sees Strong Order Growth and Financial Stability

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.
Rotork plc reports an 8% increase in order intake, driven by strong performances in its Water & Power and Oil & Gas divisions. The company continues to see growth across its key segments, with notable successes in Americas and APAC regions. Rotork maintains a robust financial position with a strong balance sheet and is actively seeking acquisition opportunities.
