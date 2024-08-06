Rotork plc Celebrates Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc reports a strong first half of 2024 with an 8.0% revenue increase year-on-year and an 11.6% rise on an organic constant currency basis, driven by robust performance in the Oil & Gas and Water & Power sectors, despite a slight downturn in Chemical, Process & Industrial orders due to reduced mining activities. The company’s adjusted operating profit surged by 17.1%, with margins improving significantly, while maintaining full year expectations steady. Furthermore, Rotork’s strategic focus on Target Segments, part of its Growth+ strategy, is credited for contributing to this growth, particularly in water infrastructure and oil & gas electrification segments.

